JoAnn Kathleen Klaiber, age 87, of River Road, Weedville, died May 21, 2022 at Pincrest Manor after a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Webber) Forsythe, she was born on March 19, 1935 in Tyler, PA. In 1988 she married Gerald V. Klaiber, who survives in Weedville. Along with her husband JoAnn is survived by: two […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joann-kathleen-klaiber/