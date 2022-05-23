CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that RJ Corman Railroad plans to complete emergency repair work at the Market Street railroad crossing in Clearfield Borough tomorrow and Wednesday.

Repairs will begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow and continue until early afternoon.

The railroad crossing is located along Route 1004 (Market Street) near the intersection of Second Avenue and Weaver Street. Access to Weaver Street will be blocked at the intersection while the repairs take place.

Access to Second, Gulich and Turnpike avenues will remain open. PennDOT will issue an updated schedule for Wednesday once that information becomes available.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care and to “Always expect a train.”

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.