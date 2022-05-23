Under the direction of Adam Brooks, the Elk County Council on the Arts Summer Theater Camp will present Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.

It will be a 60-minute student version of the witty and charming show featuring a book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goldrich, which was adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of best-selling books by Barbara Park.

The public performance will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 7 p.m., at the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium.

It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school.

Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal, and first grade has never been more exciting.

Summer Theater Camp is a week-long experience for youth entering grade 3 in the fall of 2022, through this spring’s graduating seniors. Camp will be held Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 at the St. Marys Area High School.

Students interested in participating in Summer Theater Camp should register before end of day Friday, June 3. A limited number of merit-based scholarships are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The public is welcome to join for the performance of Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. on Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations at the door are appreciated but not required.

For more information and to register for Summer Theater Camp visit: eccota.com/news-events/stc2022.

The Elk County Council on the Arts is a 501( c ) non-profit organization founded in 1984 as a center for the development of arts and culture in Elk County.

ECCOTA provides a variety of opportunities to participate in the arts for the area’s residents. Classes and workshops for adults and children are offered including an annual summer youth theater camp. New programs and exhibits are held regularly.

For more information, please contact Sara Frank, executive director, at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.