PENFIELD – Do you know a child who enjoys exploring the outdoors or who constantly asks questions about nature?

If so, the DiscoverE programs offered at Parker Dam State Park this summer may help these youngsters learn more about the natural world around them.

This series of fun and exciting programs allow young people to explore their environment, including their role in it, with others of the same age and abilities.

DiscoverE offers a variety of activities to meet developmental levels and social skills of different age groups. Younger learners will explore the outdoors through structured play, reinforced by stories and crafts.

Older youth are challenged by gaining recreational skills, conducting special projects and participating in valuable experiences.

Youth can discover Pennsylvania state parks’ natural resources and historic sites through these exciting programs provided by trained educators and interpreters.

By combining recreation and education, the parks hope to motivate children to learn more and return often, leading to a lifetime of outdoor enjoyment and conservation leadership.

This year’s Hide-‘n-Seekers (children ages 4-5) program at Parker Dam State Park is comprised of six hours of programming over three days. The theme this year is “Sensory Awareness.”

Children participating in the Hide-‘n-Seekers program will learn how to safely explore their natural surroundings and how to find answers to their questions about the outdoors through activities, walks, games and crafts.

Please note that this program does require one parent or guardian to be present with their child during the entire program. The Hide-N-Seekers program will be held June 28, 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Outdoor Explorers (children ages 6-8) program is also six hours over three days; and the theme this year is “Water, Water Everywhere.”

Children participating in the program will learn through activities, walks, games and crafts about a variety of aquatic wildlife, their habitats, as well as how they themselves can be good stewards of our planet’s water resources.

There is no requirement for a parent or guardian to remain with the child during this program. The Outdoor Explorer program will be held July 12, 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Penn’s Adventurers program is open to children ages 9-12 and is comprised of 12 hours of programming over three days. The Penn’s Adventurers theme this year is “Outdoor Recreation.”

Participants will learn about the variety of outdoor recreations available to them, as well as ways to participate sustainably and to conserve natural resources used for recreation.

There is no requirement for a parent or guardian to remain with the child during this program. The program will be held July 19, 20, and 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.

There is no fee to participate in the DiscoverE programs. However, class size for Parker Dam State Park’s DiscoverE programs may be limited and participants must be pre-registered.

Parents can pre-register their children by calling the Parker Dam State Park Office at 814-765-0630, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

If you would like more information about any of the DiscoverE programs at Parker Dam State Park, contact the Environmental Education Specialist at Parker Dam State Park by phone at 814-765-0630, or by e-mail at parkerdamsp@pa.gov.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events” to reach the Calendar of Events site.