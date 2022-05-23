DUBOIS – The 2022 Clearfield County Blue Mass was held Sunday afternoon at St. Catherine of Siena Church in DuBois.

The Blue Mass is celebrated annually throughout the United States in Catholic Churches for law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators and EMS personnel.

The color blue relates to the blue-colored uniforms predominantly used by those in public services.

The Blue Mass, even though in a Catholic Church, is an opportunity for all faiths to gather together as a community to show gratitude for these public servants and pray for their safety.

During the service, Assistant Chief Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Borough Police Department was awarded with Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

It was noted that Curry plays a key role with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Giving Tree, and truly exemplifies what it means to give service above self.

Sayers also presented Tom and Brenda Grice from Grice Gun Shop, Clearfield, with the Civilian of the Year Award.