The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first 400-yard deer target match on Sunday.

Top gun in the Custom Class was Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings, second place went to Jim Wonders of Johnstown and Al Croft of Johnstown finished in third.

Factory Varmint Class was won by David Shaw of Curwensville and the Factory Varmint Modified Class was won by Joe Lash of Hillsdale.

The side group match was won by Keefe with a 10-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 2.688″. Pictured are Lash, Shaw, Croft, Wonders and Keefe.