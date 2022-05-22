CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Key Club is pleased to announce that with the help of students, faculty, staff and community members, it was able to raise $2,555 for its 2022 service project benefiting UNICEF and the children of Ukraine.

The money raised will ensure Ukraine’s children can have access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education and protection.

Club members would like to thank everyone who made this project possible.

If you would like to learn more about Clearfield Key Club or this service project, please visit the district’s Web site at www.clearfield.org.

Pictured, from left to right, are the 2021-22 Key Club officers: Elizabeth Ryan, Kira Pelton, Emma Powell and Isaac Owens.