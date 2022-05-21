PENFIELD – A series of programs have been scheduled for May 28-29 at Parker Dam State Park.

Saturday, May 28

History Walk Around the Lake:

10 a.m. – steps above Beach House

Do you realize that it has been 150 years since William Parker’s splash dam was built here? Learn about the history of the park on this hike around the lake.

Log Drive!:

1 p.m. – Beach

Bring your sand buckets to haul water for our scale-model log drive down the beach. We will demonstrate how logs were moved to the sawmills back before log trucks were around. All ages welcome.

CCC Trail Hike:

4 p.m. – outside CCC Museum

Walk a trail that was once used by the boys of the Civilian Conservation Corps and learn about what they did and where they lived. We go out and back for about 1.5 miles total on easy to moderate terrain.

Race Against Time:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

As spring has sprung, learn about a vital spring wetland habitat type that is disappearing from many places. Some interesting species of wildlife depend solely on these particular habitats for their existence.

Sunday, May 29

Fish for Free Day: All Day

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission has designated today (as well as July 4, 2022) as a Fish for Free Day. That means that you do not need to possess a PA fishing license to enjoy fishing today. All other rules and regulations still apply.

