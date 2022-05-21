CLEARFIELD – A DuBois teen pleaded guilty Thursday to setting fire to a concession stand in Boggs Township in January.

Jared Edward Albright, 19, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve four months to one year in the county jail with four years concurrent probation for felony arson and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of over $6,470 and complete 100 hours of community service.

Prior to sentencing, his attorney Daniel Nelson commented that Albright was a first-time offender who is apologetic about his actions.

“He is ready to get this behind him,” he said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a deputy fire marshal was contacted by the Reliance Fire Company on Jan. 18, asking for assistance in determining the cause of a fire at a concession stand owned by Calvary United Methodist Church near a ball park.

While en route, troopers were notified of two males walking along Route 322 near the fire scene.

The troopers questioned the pair about whether they had seen anything in reference to the fire, but they said that hadn’t noticed anything. One of them was Albright and the other a juvenile.

During the investigation, the deputy fire marshal determined that there was no electricity in the structure at the time of the fire, which was not the result of an accidental ignition.

Other possibilities including careless smoking, spontaneous combustion and other accidental ignition sources were also eliminated as the potential causes for the fire.

On Jan. 19, police became aware of a video of the fire circulating on SnapChat.

When the investigator reviewed the footage, he recognized the juvenile as the male he had seen walking with Albright near the fire scene.