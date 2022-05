Darla D. Travis, 50, Rochester Mills, passed away May 20, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Born December 6, 1971, in Spangler, the daughter of Ernest and Edith R. (Gillen) Bingaman Jr. Preceded in death by father. Survived by mother, loving husband of 20 years, Kenneth O. Travis Jr.; daughter, Ciara (Bryan) Eglberger, Indiana; son, Branden Gromley, Glen Campbell; sisters, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/darla-d-travis/