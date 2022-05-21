CLEARFIELD – Cub Scout Pack 9 of Clearfield celebrated its crossover ceremony at St. Francis School in Clearfield on Sunday, May 15.

Each boy crossed over into their new scout ranking after completing all requirements, and were presented their awards by Cubmaster John Mayersky.

From, left to right, are: Cub Master John Mayersky, Matthew Flemming, Garric Hepfer, Senior District Executive for Bucktail Council Sheri Price, Blake Owens, Nicholas Thorp, Jack Altemus, Bryce Wills, Trapper McKendrick, Dominic Mayersky, Holden Price, Cooper Stone, Colt Hipps, Austin Peacock, Monte Diethrick, Aidan Booth, Greyson Roseberry, Warren Diethrick and Pack Leader Jessica McKendrick.

Missing from photo is Pack Leader Mike Mayersky.