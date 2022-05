Albert L. Lininger, 63, of Punxsutawney, passed away May 19, 2022 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born on October 21, 1958 in Punxsutawney the son of the late Ruben and Rachel (Bennett) Lininger. Albert grew up in the Country Side Baptist Church. He enjoyed coloring books, puzzles, playing bingo at Mulberry Square and was an avid Steelers fan. Albert […]

