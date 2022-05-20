CLEARFIELD – Lisa Kovalick, director of the Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority, discussed the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) with Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday.

CDBG helps with water and sewer improvements, infrastructure improvements and up to 30 percent of the grant can help with blighted areas of the borough.

Council will pursue getting street improvements under way on Tyler Avenue. A CDBG public hearing will be held at the June 23 council meeting.

Engineer Todd Banks encouraged council to revamp its priority list so far as CDBG improvements are concerned.

He also reported that sometime in the fall, federal funding would be available for infrastructure improvements.

Additionally, Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart reported that vacant homes not being mowed is a growing concern.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith reported that the shed fire on East Fourth Street is still undetermined at this time.

Smith expressed his appreciation for the borough police as well as EMS since this week was Police Appreciation Week and the coming week is EMS Appreciation Week.

Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell said the sewer system transfer to Clearfield Municipal Authority should happen as long as the requested paperwork from Pennvest is processed.

Clearfield Municipal Authority plans for the takeover to be finalized on June 30.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said PennDOT will handle the traffic study for Nichols Street and Turnpike Avenue and Third Street and Cherry Street at no cost to the borough.

Stott also said that Rick Mattern will be giving the borough new American flags for the courthouse, police department and fire department. The borough extended its gratitude.

In other business, council initially motioned to advertise the Third Ward Building for sale, then the matter was tabled for the next meeting to discuss possibly listing the building with a local realtor.

Council also approved to add signage to the Clearfield Riverwalk, as well as to update the security cameras in the area.

Council approved to close Leavy Avenue from South Second Street to Power Avenue on June 4, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. for the American Legion’s Mikey’s Old School Ride and as well as on June 11, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the American Legion Riders Post 6 Benefit Ride.

Council approved to award the paving project to New Enterprise at a cost of $219,053.72. This has been reviewed by the PennDOT engineer.

Additionally, council approved to have the Planning Commission develop an ordinance regarding food trucks.

Food trucks are prohibited on borough property unless there is a certificate of insurance and a specific event with appropriate borough knowledge.

Council approved to have all part-time and full-time hiring be done through the personnel committee, and to hire Brandon Desmett as a part-time police officer.

Lastly, council accepted the resignation of council member Brian Lytle, who represented the borough’s Second Ward.