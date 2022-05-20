Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported DUI that occurred May 20 in Clearfield. According to police, information was received regarding a vehicle traveling out of its lane on numerous occasions in the area of Krebs Highway and Park Avenue. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Avenue and Hall Street. The driver – an 18-year-old Hyde woman – was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. The woman was released to a sober individual with charges pending.
- Police received a report of retail theft at the Clearfield Walmart Supercenter. Upon investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 31-year-old male and determined that over an eight-month period, he allegedly under-rang numerous items, totaling $2,631.39.