CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man will be spending more time in state prison for possessing methamphetamine.

Larry Ray Rubly Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Thursday before Judge Paul E. Cherry, who sentenced him to five to 10 years in state prison with one-year consecutive probation.

The charges stem from an investigation into Rubly by the PA Attorney General’s office.

According to the affidavit, a search warrant was executed on Rubly’s Clearfield residence on Sept. 29.

They found 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine packaged in multiple gram and multiple ounce quantities, one and a half pounds of packaged marijuana, two grams of suspected heroin and 12 unknown tablets.

They also found multiple items used for packaging drugs, including scales, and $7,151 in cash with $250 being obtained in a controlled purchase during the investigation.

In December of 2016, Rubly pleaded guilty to possession of red phosphorus with intent to manufacture methamphetamine in Clearfield County when he was given a county jail sentence.

His probation on that case was revoked in January of 2018 when he was sentenced to serve one to two years in state prison as indicated in online court records.

Rubly also has drug convictions in Ohio, according to the criminal complaint.