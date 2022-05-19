Lawrence Township
- Police were called for a reported stolen vehicle May 14 on Log Cabin Road. Upon investigation, it was found that 53-year-old Dewey Smallwood of Clearfield had allegedly taken a vehicle he was no longer authorized to drive. Smallwood had also contacted the owner and indicated he’d return the vehicle, which police said he failed to do; he was located in the vehicle near the Ohio border. Smallwood was taken into custody, and housed in county jail on numerous warrants. Smallwood was also charged with theft of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and driving under suspension.
- Police received a report of simple assault March 25 at the Clearfield Skate Station. Charges were filed against a 13-year-old female for allegedly striking a 12-year-old female multiple times.
- Police received a report about a theft on 4 Mile Road/Rockton Mountain. During the incident, someone allegedly took the victim’s hunting blind sometime May 14-18. It was located near the southern border of the Punxsutawney Hunting Ground. Two chairs and an SD camera card were also stolen, police said.
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct May 13 at the Kurtz Bros. Warehouse on Daisy Street Extension. During the incident, a 42-year-old Woodland man was allegedly shouting obscenities and throwing rocks. He was subsequently cited through the district court.