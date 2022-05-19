DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Paula Felton-Werner, current CEO and Administrator of Christ the King Manor, has issued the following statement regarding the allegations concerning the former CEO:

On Friday, May 13, 2022, the District Attorney’s Office of Clearfield County informed Christ the King Manor of the charges it had filed against Samuel Zaffuto, the former CEO of Christ the King Manor.

Christ the King Manor is a continuum of care retirement community in central Pennsylvania. In March 2022, new leadership turned over findings of a forensic investigation report it had requisitioned.

“The findings are related to activity that occurred between January 2012 and July 2019,” said Paula Felton-Werner, who was named Chief Executive Officer of the facility in August 2019. “Despite the problems unearthed through the audit, Christ the King Manor remains financially sound. Our staff, which has handled the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with strength and grace, has continued to provide the services so essential to our region. I am committed to ensuring that remains the case.”

Christ the King Manor Board of Directors engaged Wessel & Company, Accountants & Advisors, to perform the forensic investigation audit and report, which was provided to the Pennsylvania State Police and the District Attorney’s Office.

Christ the King Manor has pledged full cooperation with law enforcement and will have no further comment on the situation while it is being resolved.

Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, 64, of Sykesville, the former nursing home CEO of Christ the King Manor is facing charges stemming from a $169,000 racketeering scheme.

Zaffuto was employed with Christ the King Manor in 1985. He was promoted to administrator and CEO in May of 2004. He was placed on administrative leave of absence due to the discovery of “numerous issues of serious concern” on June 4, 2019, and his employment was terminated effective July 12, 2019.

It was noted that during his employment at Christ the King Manor, Zaffuto was also a Board Member or President of the Sykesville AG & Youth Fair and Vice President of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. He also took care of Sykesville AG & Youth Fair accounting records.

