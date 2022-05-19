CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Lady Bison bounced back after a narrow 1-0 loss Tuesday evening to end the 2022 regular season with a win. A 5-1 win over fellow D9 program DuBois will serve as a positive note to head into the post-season.



Emma Hipps picked up win number 16 of the year, a mark that tied the school record for victories originally set back in 2000. She also went over 700 career strikeouts, adding eight more punch outs in the victory.



The offense was led by a committee of Lady Bison, including Alaina Fedder, who paced the team with a 2-3 night with an RBI and a run scored. Ruby Singleton, out of the two-spot, was also a key contributor for the offense. She was 1-2 at the dish with a walk and a run scored.



Alexis Bumbarger also continued a strong week at the plate with a 1-3 game, including an RBI and a run scored to her credit. Alexis Cole finished the game with an RBI, while teammate Paige Houser pinch-ran and scored one of the five runs for the home team Wednesday.



The Lady Beavers were held in check predominantly as they managed just two hits in the game. Sarah Henninger out of the leadoff spot and Lauren Walker out of the three-hole collected one each, both in the last inning, as Hipps had a perfect game through six inninings.



Clearfield got a bit of offense going in the bottom of the first inning, taking a narrow 1-0 lead after one full inning of play. Ruby Singleton reached on a one-out walk and scored on a two-out double from Oliva Bender all the way from first base.



The home squad grew their lead in the bottom of the third inning as they added two more runs to their credit. Alaina Fedder doubled to kick-off the inning and scored on a bunt single by Bumbarger to help the team take a 2-0 lead.



Bumbarger advanced to second on a wild-pitch later in the inning and eventually would scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Alexis Cole. A 3-0 lead was a solid lead, but it was not one the home faithful were satisfied with.



The Lady Bison added two more runs in the home half of the fourth to make it a 5-0 advantage. A double from Singleton and a drawn walk by Ressler put two on with nobody out. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Oliva Bender allowed DuBois to get the lead runner at third, but still two remained on with just one down.



A Fedder single allowed for Ressler to score to extend the lead to 4-0. It didn’t take long for the fifth run to be added as pinch runner, Paige Houser, took advantage of a defensive miscue by DuBois to score on an error to pick up the fifth and final run for Clearfield, who saw their lead extend to 5-0 at this point.



The Lady Beavers did their best to start a rally in the final half inning, but the one run was not enough as Clearfield earned the 5-1 victory over DuBois. With the win, the Lady Bison should feel good about competing with two solid teams prior to the district playoffs starting.

Clearfield will meet St. Marys in the District 9 AAAA championship game on Thursday May 26 at a site and time to-be-determined.



DUBOIS – 1



Sarah Henninger (SS) 3110, Gabby Gulvas (RF) 3000, Lauren Walker (1B) 3010, Morgan Pasternak (CF) 3001, Allie Snyder (P) 2000, Emma Delp (P) 1000, Bella Gregory (3B) 2000, Alexis Pfeufer (C) 2000, Teagan Runyan (DP) 2000, Jaden Swatsworth (2B) 2000, Brooke Chewning (PR) 0000, Dory Morgan (PR) 0000. TOTALS 23 1 2 1.



Batting



2B: Sarah Henninger

TB: Sarah Henninger 2, Lauren Walker

RBI: Morgan Pasternak



Fielding



E: Brooke Chewning, Lauren Walker

CLEARFIELD – 5

Emma Hipps (P) 3000, Ruby Singleton (CF) 2110, Lauren Ressler (1B) 2100, Olivia Bender (C) 3011, Alaina Fedder (SS) 3121, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3111, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 3000, Alexis Benton (RF) 2000, Alexis Cole (DP) 3001, Paige Houser (PR) 0100, Anna Twigg (LF) 0000. TOTALS 24 5 5 4.

Batting



2B: Olivia Bender, Alaina Fedder, Ruby Singleton

TB: Olivia Bender 2, Alexis Bumbarger, Alaina Fedder 3, Ruby Singleton 2

RBI: Olivia Bender, Alexis Bumbarger, Alexis Cole, Alaina Fedder

ROE: Kylee Hertlein

FC: Olivia Bender

HBP: Alexis Benton

Score by Inning



DuBois 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.

Clearfield 1 0 0 2 2 0 x.

Pitching

Clearfield



Emma Hipps 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.



DuBois



Allie Snyder 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

Emma Delp 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

W – Emma Hipps (16-2). L – Allie Snyder.