CLEARFIELD – Tuesday was Pennsylvania’s May Primary Election, with the key local race being for State Representative in the 73rd District.

Vying for the seat were three Republicans: attorney Dallas Kephart, long-time Clearfield County Commissioner John A. Sobel and local businessman Derek Walker.

In the end, Kephart came away with the convincing victory with 4,683 votes (61.59 percent) in Clearfield County. Walker and Sobel had 1,960 and 960, respectively.

Kephart also took Cambria County with 1,389 votes (62.43 percent) while Walker got 644 votes and Sobel 192 votes.

The 73rd District is comprised of parts of Clearfield and Cambria counties, and the seat will be vacated by State Rep. Tommy Sankey, who chose not to seek reelection.

Kephart – the young, constitutional conservative and life-long Republican from Decatur Township – will be unopposed in the November election.

Growing up Kephart said his family worked hard for everything they had, and so he understands the value of hard work.

While attending college, he spent his summers off working in the coal industry here in the 73rd District.

“I worked in the surface mines running rock trucks and skid steers and at the coal tipple helping to produce and clean the coal.”

First and foremost, Kephart said his priority will always be to listen and serve the people of his district.

He’ll also fight to protect and create jobs, lower taxes, reduce burdensome government regulations and protect and defend constitutional rights.

“As State Representative, I will protect and defend our constitutional rights, and always vote for the people I represent,” he said.

“Good-paying jobs will be a top priority. I’ll work with local officials and community leaders to better serve our area.

“[And] regardless of whether you’re a farmer …. or a taxpayer upset with the government and wanting to voice your opinion, I will be there to listen and help you.”

A graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola, Kephart earned his undergraduate degree from Lock Haven University and his law degree from Penn State Law.

Voter Turnout

Clearfield County has 42,862 total registered voters with 28,630 being Republican, 14,004 being Democrat and 228 being non-partisan.

There were 18,242 total ballots cast with 12,983 being from Republicans and 5,235 from Democrats for an overall voter turnout of 42.56 percent.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections. For complete results, visit: https://clearfieldco.org/election-results/.