MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Volunteers with the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association conducted a cleanup event in Morris Township recently.

They collected trash from Troy Hill, Gray Hollow Road, Morrisdale Dam Road, Emigh Run Road, Fireman’s Drive and Myers Runs Road. In all, they filled 95 bags, as well as picked up 16 tires.

Volunteers delivered the trash to the Morris Township Facility, and the association thanks them for all their time and efforts to keep the community clean.