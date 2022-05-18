UGI Utilities, Inc. – Gas Division (UGI) announced that its purchased gas cost rates will increase on June 1, 2022. An additional increase is projected on December 1, 2022.

UGI will submit its December 1 natural gas cost rate projection in an annual filing with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

“UGI understands the impact higher energy prices has on the families and businesses that we serve,” Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply, said. “While we work diligently to provide value to our customers, the wholesale cost of nearly all forms of energy has increased across the world, including natural gas. Despite the increases announced today, natural gas continues to provide a clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy choice.”

Mr. Brown noted that UGI’s proximity to natural gas from Marcellus Shale has helped to mitigate the impact of price increases when compared to the cost of natural gas nationwide.

UGI is required to file its gas cost rates annually for review with the PUC and may adjust these rates quarterly to reflect changes in wholesale natural gas prices. By law, utilities cannot earn a profit on the natural gas commodity portion of a customer’s bill. Utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

The bill for a typical residential heating customer who uses 73.1 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas per month will increase on June 1 from $99.38 to $106.74 or 7.4 percent. If UGI’s proposed projected rates for December 1 are approved, the bill for a residential heating customer will increase to $112.36 or an additional 5.3 percent.

The bill for a typical commercial heating customer using 28.77 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per month will increase on June 1 from $319.28 per month to $347.69 or 8.9 percent. If UGI’s proposed projected rates for December 1 are approved, the bill for a commercial heating customer will increase to $369.39 or an additional 6.2 percent. (In the former North rate district, the bill will increase on June 1 from $308.35 to $336.76 or 9.2 percent and to $358.46 or an additional 6.4 percent on December 1).

The bill for a typical industrial retail customer using 92.39 Mcf per month will increase on June 1 from $967.96 per month to $1,059.22 of 9.4 percent. If UGI’s proposed projected rates for December 1 are approved, the bill for an industrial retail customer will increase to $1,128.92 or an additional 6.6 percent. (In the former North rate district, the bill will increase on June 1 from $932.85 to $1,024.12 or 9.8 percent and to $1,093.82 or an additional 6.8 percent on December 1).

Even with recent increases in natural gas prices, it is still by-far the most economical way to fuel your home or business. In addition to saving money, natural gas also lowers your carbon footprint significantly more than other fossil fuels.

Customers may call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 to receive further information on the proposed rates or to find out what actions they may take. UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. All customers are encouraged to sign up for UGI’s free budget billing program, which spreads bills out over a 12-month period. Customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

UGI Utilities, Inc. is a natural gas and electric utility headquartered in Denver, PA. UGI serves more than 730,000 customers in 45 Pennsylvania counties and one county in Maryland. Additional information about UGI is available at www.ugi.com.