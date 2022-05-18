WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson today issued the following statement after the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania issued an injunction to halt the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) Initiative, which aims to establish tolls along nine major bridges throughout the commonwealth.



“PennDOT has blatantly ignored public opinion, as it speeds forward with a tolling plan that will put yet another tax and burden on the traveling public. PennDOT has acted unaccountable to stakeholders and legislators and has not conducted necessary studies associated with safety, the environment, traffic diversion, local impacts, and anticipated revenues.



“This preliminary injunction is welcomed news and will immediately stop all work related to the P3 Bridge Tolling Initiative. PennDOT has been executing contracts and entering into agreements, which is dishonest and wrong. Thanks to the Commonwealth Court, PennDOT is finally being held accountable and required to follow the law. I hope this serves as a warning to those within the agency who think the public is not watching.”

