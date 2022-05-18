CLEARFIELD – Personnel was once again the main topic of discussion at Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Supervisors’ meeting.

At its May 3 meeting, the supervisors voted to terminate its roadmaster contract agreement with Ronald Woodling, and give him a 90-day notice.

Tuesday, Woodling asked if it were possible for him to join a union. Supervisor Randy Powell advised that Woodling would either be contracted by the township or join a union, not both.

Woodling further pressed the issue by saying he was under the impression that the roadmaster contract was between the township and roadmaster.

However, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner replied that the contract was specific to Woodling, not the roadmaster title, and Powell sought an executive session once other agenda items were handled.

Woodling asked if he should be a part of the executive session and was told no by the supervisors.

A member of the press then referenced a section of the Sunshine Act, which states that an employee can request, in writing, that matters that adversely affect the employee can be discussed in an open meeting rather than an executive session.

Solicitor Bill Shaw Jr. said he was familiar with the referenced section but advised the supervisors not to proceed until he could do some more research.

Supervisor Randy Powell then rescinded his original motion and instead motioned to adjourn.

In other business, the supervisors have received several requests from residents for a stop sign to be erected at Mann Road and 104th Calvary Road, and so they will look into conducting a traffic study of the area.

It was noted that the road crew has been busy with filling potholes, cutting berms and cleaning ditches.

Woodling reported that the temporary bridge at Fork Run should be removed by Thursday.

Ruffner reported that the Dog Park Committee is working on the design as well as a materials list for a grassy, fenced in area at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.

The committee’s goal is stay under $25,000 and it should be ready for bids in the next two weeks.