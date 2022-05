Pamela M. Young, age 66 of Sykesville, PA died Monday, May 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 8, 1956 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Allison “Jack” and Shirley (Jacobs) Kelichner, Jr. On December 31, 1977 she married Charles “Chuck” Young. He survives. Pam was a Licensed Practical Nurse […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pamela-m-young/