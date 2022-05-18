CLEARFIELD – The 2022 Lumberjack Festival presented by Metzler Forest Products returns to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds on May 19-21.

This year’s event will feature live chainsaw carving and auction, a Stihl Timbersports Competition, logging, grading and horse pulling demonstrations, equipment and truck displays and more.

Over 25 chainsaw carvers will be on display and carving over the three-day period including two-time world champion Dennis Beach. A complete list of carvers can be found on the event website. The live auction of all of their works will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday with auctioneer Stephanie Tarbay. Public pre-registration for the auction will begin at 10 a.m. each day of the event.

As seen on ESPN and a first-time attraction to the area, a Stihl Timbersports Lumberjack Competition will start at 10 a.m. Come see Arden Cogar Jr. 4 time U.S. champion, Matthew Cogar 6 time U.S. champion, Current U.S. and WORLD Champion Jason Lentz along with a team of competitors vie for the top prize through multiple challenges.

There will be log equipment and lumber grading demos and presentations on the history of logging in Clearfield County. The PA WoodMobile will be on display for tours, Bear Hill Horse Logging will host pulling demonstrations and there will be various industry, artisan and food vendors.

Friday night Grove Stage entertainment consists of Markievich & MacDonald 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., Rich Hughes and Gary Gilmore will present The History of Lumbering in Clearfield County.

Area Girl Scouts will host a Saw Dust Treasure Hunt for kids from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday with treasure items provided by the Logs to Lumber club, and Zalno Jewelers is sponsoring a kid’s tractor pull behind the grandstand at 4 p.m.

A truck pull will close out the event on the grandstand track Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with six adrenaline-pumping pulling classes. The pulls are being sponsored by PA Loggers and Log Haulers, Mild to Wild Motorsports, Kuhnle Brothers Trucking, Carns Powersports and Mountain Extreme Powersports.

The main event and attractions are free and open to the public. The truck pull has an admission price of $15 for adults and children 10 and under are free (must be accompanied by an adult).

The festival is being held in conjunction with the annual Logs to Lumber event at the Curwensville High School on Friday, May 20 beginning at 8 a.m.

The event is being organized by Bigfoot Country 102./101.3 and GANT News and is sponsored and supported by Metzler Forest Products, the National Hardwood Lumber Association, Forcey Lumber Co., the Lumber Heritage Region, Aaron Rowles Logging and Legacy Resource Partners, Jason Muth Trucking, Carns Powersports, Novey Recycling, W & W Equipment, Visit Clearfield County and Pop 93.1/95.9 and Passport Radio 98.5/101.7.

The full schedule of events can be found here https://lumberjackfest.net/ and fb event page https://www.facebook.com/events/634476374315852/

Exhibitors/Supporters:

Aaron Rowles Logging

Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group

American Legion, Grampian

Appalachian Wood

ARGO Sherp XT

Bear Hill Horse Logging

Bigler Boyz Enviro Inc.

Boy Scouts, Troop 9

Brackman Chevrolet

Carns Powersports

CCCTC

Cheers to You

Clearfield Co. Historical Society

Clearfield EMS

Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department

Coalport Museum

Elk Country Wilds

Environmental Planning & Design

Fat Caps Fungi

Forcey Lumber & Veneer Company

Girl Scouts Western PA

Good Tire Service Inc.

Hubler Bros.

Jason Muth Trucking

K & S Ironworks

Keystone Wood Products Association

Kuhnle Brothers Trucking

Lawrence Township Supervisors and Work Crew

Lindsie Wisor State Farm

Logs to Lumber

Lumber Heritage Region

Metzler Forest Products

Mild 2 Wild

Mountain Extreme Powersports

National Hardwood Lumber Association

North Fork Makers

PA Forest Product Association

PA Hickory Syrup

PA Loggers and Log Haulers

PA Sustainable Forest Industry

PA WoodMobile

Pheasants Forever

Renewal by Anderson

Snappy’s

Stihl Timbersports

Swisher Concrete Products

Triple Nickel Distillery

Two Brothers Tees

United Sportsmen of PA

Visit Clearfield County

W & W Equipment

Zalno Jewelers

Plus, food vendors and artisans