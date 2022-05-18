CLEARFIELD – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) will be hosting a Lyme Disease Prevention Seminar tomorrow, May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Hyde Volunteer Fire Company Hall, located at 1618 Washington Ave., Clearfield.

An expert panel from the PA Lyme Resource Network will provide information on prevention, detection and treatment. Lyme disease is one of the most common reportable infectious diseases in Pennsylvania. It is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected deer ticks, affecting joints, hearts, and nervous systems. Treatment for Lyme is more successful when caught early, therefore, education is important.

RSVP is required and can be completed online at https://www.senatorlangerholc.com/lyme-registration/ or by calling 814-266-2277.