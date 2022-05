Judith “Judy” Ann Myers, of McCandless Twp, Pa, Formerly of Hermitage, Pa, passed away on May 1, 2022, at Vincentian Home. She was 78. Mrs. Myers was born March 6, 1944, in DuBois, Pa, a daughter of the late James and Helen (Kriner) Anderson. Judy earned a Registered Nurse degree from Penn State, Altoona, and worked as a nurse for […]

