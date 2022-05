Jeffrey L. Nair age 50 of Sulgar Road Reynoldsville, PA (Hazen) died on Monday May 16, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on August 18, 1971 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; he was the son of Thomas and the late Sandra Irvine Nair. Jeff was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed hunting (especially archery) fishing and woodworking. His greatest joy came from […]

