State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug violation occurred May 13 in the area of Coal Run Road and Monoskey Lane in Decatur Township. During a traffic stop, a 20-year-old LaJose man was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief April 23 on Pacific Avenue in Woodward Township. During the incident, damage occurred to a stop sign and truck crossing sign. The vehicle was identified and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police reported a cigarette container was found May 15 on Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough. It contained chap stick and a VISA debit card; it may be picked up by the rightful owner at the state police barracks in Woodland.
- State police received a report of identity theft May 13 on Thompson Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly opened an unemployment benefit with the victim’s information. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report of theft May 14 on the Philipsburg-Bigler Highway in Decatur Township. During the incident, an unknown female allegedly took a gold necklace with a sitting buddha figure on the pendant that belonged to the victim. The female approached the victim with an unknown male and removed the necklace from her neck, state police said. The couple was driving a white sports utility vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of simple assault May 9 on Irvin Street in Brisbin Borough. During the incident, a 40-year-old Brisbin man allegedly assaulted a woman and caused visible injuries. He fled the scene but was taken into custody the following day and charged for the incident.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of theft May 16 on Byers Street in Lawrence Township. During the incident, a package was removed from the victim’s residence; a possible suspect is known. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of theft May 16 at Tammy’s Garden & Greenhouse. According to police, an elderly male was seen taking a flat of vegetable plants after paying for other items. He allegedly put the flat of plants into his vehicle. Charges are pending further investigation.
- Police received a report of theft May 17 at the Hyde Uni-Mart. Upon investigation, it was found an employee had allegedly stolen numerous lottery tickets between May 1 and May 16. The total amount of tickets stolen was around $3,351. Charges are currently pending at this time.