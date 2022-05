Clearfield- The food quart at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds opens today. Stands will remain open through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as a part of the Metzler Lumberjack Festival.

There will be food, Chain saw carving demonstrations, displays, live entertainment, a Stihl Timbersports Competition and Truck Pull.

For more information visit https://lumberjackfest.net/