Douglas Alan Uplinger, 57, of Reynoldsville, passed away May 13, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 5, 1964 in DuBois, the son of Calvin and Julia (Zellonis) Uplinger. Retired, Doug worked for Zents Construction and Perry Drilling. Doug enjoyed doing the barbequing at every family function and hunting with his father. His biggest enjoyment and blessing in […]

