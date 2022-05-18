HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Commonwealth Court judge has issued a preliminary injunction that will temporarily block PennDOT’s plan to toll nine Pennsylvania bridges, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County. Pa. State Representative Donna Oberlander (R-63) made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “This means that PennDOT is […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/commonwealth-judge-blocks-penndots-bridge-tolling-plan/