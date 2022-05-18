CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Municipal Authority reported Tuesday that a conference was held on May 12 with Pennvest to discuss the documents needed for closing Lawrence Township’s loans.

A similar conference was held with the borough on May 17. There is a tentative closing date of June 30 provided the proper documents are submitted from the township and borough.

The board voted to approve both assumption resolutions for Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough as per a request from Pennvest to take over the debt and income.

From May 5-8 due to heavy rains, there was an SSO (sanitary sewer overflow) event in Hyde. Approximately 101,000 gallons were discharged over that three-day period, based on the flow data.

The authority will be advertising in the next few weeks for bids on storage tank demolition of two old abandoned welded steel storage tanks in the area of Hillsdale and Mount Joy.

Constructed in 1967, the old Hillsdale tank was replaced in 2014 with a concrete tank. The old Mount Joy tank was constructed in 1977 and held 100,000 gallons. It was replaced in 2011 with a 150,000-gallon bolted stainless steel tank.

The authority will be meeting with Pall Corp., on May 24 to discuss possibly installing another membrane filtration system at the Montgomery Water Treatment Facility as a “Plan B,” which would extend the study another three months; this would potentially happen if Pall Corp. were to be the one to fund it.

The current study is going well and the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) visited May 6 to inspect installation and review operation.

Pall Corp. was on-site May 11 to conduct the first clean-in-place procedure, which is conducted every 30 days. The study will continue until mid-July.

CMA is currently working on drawings and cost for a future project to replace Lift Station #1 near CVS Pharmacy, so that future infrastructure funding could be secured. This future project would replace the lift station, force mains and gravity sewer mains.