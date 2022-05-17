CURWENSVILLE – An early lead was not quite enough for the Lady Tide as they fell to visiting West Branch by a final score of 10-9 in 10 innings Monday evening. The win helped the visiting Lady Warriors pick up their second win of the season over Curwensville, making it a season sweep for 2022.



A late comeback attempt almost saw Curwensville rally from five runs down in the bottom of the tenth inning, but unfortunately, the late comeback fell short by just one run. The Lady Tide are now back at an even 9-9 record in their last week of regular season play.



In the loss, Curwensville had multi-hit games from four different players, including a three hit game from pitcher Joslynne Freyer, who went over the 100 career hit mark last week in a little shy of three high school seasons. Freyer finished Monday’s contest with a 3-5 game with an RBI.



Taylor Luzier, out of the leadoff spot, was 2-6 at the dish with two runs scored and another driven in to her credit. Mackenzie Wall finished the game 2-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Maddie Butler also was 2-5 for the evening, driving in two runs and scoring another. Shyanne Rudy, Teagan Harzinski, Addison Butler, and Rylee Wiggins also found the hit column for Curwensville in Monday’s game with one hit each.



After trailing 2-0 initially, Curwensville’s four-run bottom of the third found them suddenly leading 4-2 after three innings of play. All four of the runs in the inning came with two outs as Luzier and Freyer belted back-to-back singles to keep the inning alive. After a walk by Rudy, Wall tied the game with one swing with an RBI single that scored Luzier and Kaylie Shaw who ran for Freyer.



After Harzinski walked, Maddie Butler singled, to score Rudy and Wall to make it a two-run lead for the home team. The lead was safe for much of the game, but it was not quite enough for the home team to hold on.



West Branch scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a narrow 5-4 lead. Curwensville rallied in their last at-bat to knot the score at 5-5 to force extra innings with Addison Butler coming through with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on a base-knock that scored Shaw who ran for Freyer who had singled earlier in the inning.



After a scoreless two innings, West Branch exploded for five runs which would have appeared to put it out of reach. However, Curwensville would not go down without a fight. Trailing 10-5, Curwensville put together a crazy rally of their own.



After Maddie Butler was placed on second to begin the inning, Addison Butler walked to put two on and nobody out. Natalie Wischuck reached on an error next, a play that allowed Maddie Butler to come around and scored to make it a 10-6 lead for West Branch.



After an out from the Lady Tide, Luzier singled to score Addison Butler to make it a 10-7 game. Another hit from Freyer led to Wischuck scoring to make it just a two-run lead for the Lady Warriors with only one out.



Shyanne Rudy got the job done with an RBI groundout next that scored Luzier to inch the home faithful closer at 10-9 with still one out left to give. Wall extended the game with a walk, but unfortunately for Curwensville, they came one big hit shot of taking the game in walk-off fashion as the home team fell in what was an incredible rally in the final half inning.



Curwensville is back in action Tuesday evening with another home contest as they play host to Harmony. The game is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.



WEST BRANCH – 10



M. Cantolina (CF) 5210, B. Bainey (3B) 5232, M. Graham (LF) 3001, C. Wesesky (PH) 1000, G. Cable (C) 4321, M. Moore (1B/P) 5001, K. Mactavish (SS) 2101, M. Nelson (P/1B) 5023, A. Shingledecker (PR) 0000, H. Betts (RF) 6111, A. Royer (2B) 2100, K. Smeal (DP) 1000. TOTALS 39 10 9 10.



Batting



2B: B Bainey 2, G Gable

TB: M Cantolina, B Bainey 5, G Gable 3, M Nelson 2, H Betts

RBI: B Bainey 2, M Graham, G Gable, M Moore, K Mactavish, M Nelson 3, H Betts

ROE: M Nelson, H Betts, A Royer

HBP: B Bainey, G Gable, K Mactavish 2, A Royer 2

GIDP: G Gable

SB: G Gable, K Mactavish

CS: K Mactavish

PIK: H Betts



Fielding



E: B Bainey, G Gable, M Moore, M Butler



CURWENSVILLE – 9



Taylor Luzier (CF) 6221, Joslynne Freyer (P) 5031, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 5111, Marlee Gasper (PR) 0000, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 5122, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 4010, Maddie Butler (RF) 5122, Addison Butler (C) 3111, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 5101, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 4010, Kaylie Shaw (DP) 0200. TOTALS 42 9 13 9.



Batting



TB: Addison Butler, Maddison Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer 3, Teagan Harzinski, Taylor Luzier 2, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall 2, Rylee Wiggins

RBI: Addison Butler, Maddison Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer, Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall 2, Natalie Wischuck

ROE: Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy, Natalie Wischuck

FC: Teagan Harzinski 2



Fielding



E: Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy, Natalie Wischuck 2

Score by Inning



West Branch 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 5.

Curwensville 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 4.

Pitching

M. Nelson 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

M. Moore 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 12 K.



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer 10 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 8 BB, 14 K.



W – M. Moore L – Joslynne Freyer (9-9).