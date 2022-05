An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by running a half marathon while wearing 111 T-shirts. David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said it took about 25 minutes for his support team to dress him in the 111 shirts before Saturday’s YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon at Lucky Peak State […]

