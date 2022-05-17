HARRISBURG, Pa. — Retired U.S. Army Colonel and current state senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District Doug Mastriano is the projected winner of the commonwealth’s Republican primary for governor. (PHOTO: State Senator Doug Mastriano speaks during the Clarion County Republican Committee’s 2020 Fall Banquet. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to unofficial election results, Mastriano garnered 43% of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mastriano-wins-gop-nomination-for-governor-will-face-democrat-shapiro-in-november/