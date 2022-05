John V. Rettger, 81, of 571 Kerner Avenue, St. Marys, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side, after a lengthy illness. He was born July 24, 1940, in St. Marys, son of the late Vincent G. and Anna Hacherl Rettger. John was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys […]

