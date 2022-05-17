Clearfield Borough
- Police and EMS responded to an Ogden Avenue residence to assist an elderly female who had fallen and was unable to get up.
- Police received a report of a “pit-bike” located in the backyard of a NW Fourth Avenue residence. Please contact the police station if you have additional information or are missing a “pit-bike.”
- Police responded to the area of Park Avenue and South Second Street for a reported reckless driver. Police stopped the vehicle and discovered that it had mechanical issues.
- Police responded to the area of West Market Street, where a male was reportedly riding a dirt bike on the roadway. Police located the male who was found to have a warrant, and he was taken into custody.