JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – For 10 years, the Friends of Christian has provided much-needed financial assistance to families in Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango Counties who deal with health problems, and it is gearing up to choose another family to support. (Photo Above: Christian Burgdofer The Poker Run and Pig Roast is scheduled for July 24, and it is open […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/friends-of-christian-celebrating-ten-years-of-helping-families-in-need/