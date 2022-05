Floyd L. Stubbs age 79 of Route 219 Brockway, PA; (Steele Town) died on Monday May 16, 2022 peacefully at his home. Born on June 28, 1942 in Walburn Run (Brockway, PA) he was the son of the late George and Sarah Jane Carr Stubbs. He was married to Sandra Becker and they just celebrated 60 years of Marriage in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/floyd-l-stubbs/