Kalyumet Camping and Cabins, located near Cook Forest, has Lifeguard positions available for the summer. Applicant must have an active Red Cross or other recognized lifeguard certification and be CPR Certified. In order to apply for the position call 814-744-9622 to request an application and to schedule an interview.

