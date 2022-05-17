CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers asks all Clearfield County residents to take time during this National Police Week to thank and recognize the members of the local law enforcement community.

Since 1962, Peace Officers Memorial Day has been observed on May 15 and the surrounding calendar week each year was designated as National Police Week.

The Congressional declaration states that the purpose of this week is to “pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime.”

“The men and women of the ‘Thin Blue Line’ work hard every day to serve and protect the people of Clearfield County,” Sayers said.

“It is not an easy job for these officers, especially with the current political climate in our country where they are under scrutiny for every action they take and where the media draws negative attention to the profession.

“That is why the District Attorney’s Officer of the Year Award is important to recognize officers for their valor, uncommon integrity and giving back to their communities.”

The Officer of the Year Award nominees for endeavors and exceptional services rendered between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, are Trooper Tyler Blaniar (PSP DuBois), Officer Zachary Cowan (Lawrence Township Police Department), Assistant Chief Nathan Curry (Clearfield Borough Police Department), School Resource Officer Charles Marshall (Lawrence Township Police Department/ School Junior-Senior High School), Officer Lance Thompson (DuBois City Police Department) and Trooper Austin Woolcock (PSP Clearfield).

Sayers went on to say, “It is also important to recognize those that support our law enforcement officers with their time, abilities, and resources, which is why the Civilian of the Year Award was created.”

The Civilian of the Year nominees are Crystal Casher (PCO at PSP DuBois), Tom and Brenda Grice (Grice Gun Shop), Don Logan and Tammy Newell (Bennetts Valley EMS) and Dr. Mary Tatum (Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center).

These awards will be presented at the 2022 Clearfield County Blue Mass on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church in DuBois.

“Take some time this week to thank the law enforcement officers in our county for what they do each day to make our communities and county a better place to live,” Sayers said.