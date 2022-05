CLEARFIELD – The Coat and Sneaker Closet at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S Second St, Clearfield, will be open Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both parent and child must be present. Gently-used coats and shoes are available for adults, as well. This is the last date until they reopen in August, just in time for new school shoes.

If you or someone you know has a need for shoes over the summer, please contact the church office to schedule an appointment.