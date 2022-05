Anthony Charles “The Captain” Antonuccio age 61 of California Road Ridgway, PA; died on Saturday May 14, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on July 16, 1960 in Ridgway, PA; he was the son of the late Nicholas P. and Edna Dilley Antonuccio Sr. He had been employed all of his life in the Construction Industry as a welder/crane operator. […]

