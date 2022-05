HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s 2022 primary is just one day away. (Photo: To make sure you’re ready to vote on May 17, Spotlight PA answered some of your most frequently asked questions, like where and when can I vote and what to do with your mail ballot. Photo credit: Tom Gralish of Philadelphia Inquirer) Byline: Kate Huangpu of Spotlight PA […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/when-do-polls-open-in-pa-all-the-information-you-need-for-the-pa-primary-2022/