Clearfield- The last chance to order advance online tickets now for the Lumberjack Festival Truck Pull presented by Metzler Forest Products is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Advance ticket sales can be purchased online here.

The event is being held Saturday, May 2st. Tickets will be available at the Clearfield Fairgrounds ticket office the day of the event.

Tickets are $15 per adult with children 10 and younger free (must be accompanied by an adult).

The event is sponsored by PA Loggers and Log Haulers, Mild 2 Wild Motorsports and Kuhnle Brothers Trucking.

Gates will open at 4 pm. and pulls start at 6:30.

For more information visit LumberjackFest.net.