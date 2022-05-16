By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – A job fair will take place Thursday, May 19 at the PA CareerLink office in Clearfield.

The event will be open from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., with a theme of “Backyard Job-BQ” and a focus on summer employment opportunities.

According to Talent Development Specialist Christina LeBeau, PA CareerLink partners work together to support employment in the community.

There are career counselors available through the state Department of Labor & Industry, as well as Central Intermediate Unit 10 staff who help with GED attainment.

Vocational Rehabilitation counselors help individuals overcome employment barriers while Equus supports those under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Grant.

In addition to a Youth Program, other programs potentially provide funding for further education, on-the-job training, etc., to support individuals at various stages on their career path.

“We also have many free, virtual workshops designed to help people with resumes, computer skills, budgeting, interview skills and more,” LeBeau said.

“PA CareerLink has job fair events on a quarterly basis to provide employers and potential employees with a ‘one-stop shopping’ opportunity.”

This, however, will be PA CareerLink’s first-ever job fair with a focus on summer opportunities, noted Talent Development Specialist Greg Reeder.

“Employers are looking to fill permanent positions, and this will be a great opportunity – particularly for young people who are new to the workforce.

The goal is to have 20 local employers on-hand, and to create a fun, relaxed atmosphere – a Backyard Job-BQ. “We’ll have free burgers and hot dogs and a local ice cream truck,” Reeder said.