INDIANA, Pa. – Garrett Kellar, originally from DuBois and now of Pittsburgh, a 2008 Bachelor’s degree graduate in physical education and sport and a 2012 Master’s degree graduate in sport science, was honored with the 2022 IUP Young Alumni Award.

This award was created to recognize recent IUP graduates identified as being outstanding in their professions. IUP has more than 145,000 alumni all over the globe.

IUP graduates of less than 15 years are eligible for this award. Recipients are selected by the deans of their colleges.

When award recipients return to campus for the award ceremony, they are hosted by members of IUP Ambassadors, the student-alumni group, and make presentations to IUP classes in their fields.

Currently a professor of exercise science and director of the exercise science program at Youngstown State University in Ohio, Kellar is the facilitator for the Northeast Ohio School of Medicine’s Interdisciplinary Education Program, serves as the group exercise coordinator for Mercy Health Diabetes program, and serves on multiple committees for national organizations.

While working as Director of Cardiac Rehab at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, he won three patient care awards. He also received a patient care award while with Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He is co-investigator for two research studies: YSU-Mercy Health Fall Prevention Project and Resident Wellness and the importance of exercise.

He has been an invited presenter for meetings and events in his profession and has two published articles in peer reviewed journals. He has also been part of the team that obtained two grants through the VA of Pittsburgh.

He is a member of the American College of Sports Medicine: Mid-Atlantic Chapter; the Clinical Exercise Physiology Association: American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation and was secretary for the Tri-State of the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehab and was the chapter president for western Pennsylvania.

While at IUP, Kellar was an active member of the Exercise Science Club and Phi Epsilon Pi honor society. He continues to return to IUP to speak to classes and has participated in his departmental alumni panel.

He is a member of the IUP Exercise Science Advisory Board and has served as an internship supervisor for exercise science majors interested in a career in cardiac rehabilitation for the last 10 years.

In addition to his IUP degrees, he has earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He also holds a number of prestigious professional certifications.

He and his wife, Billie Kellar, have three children. He is a 2004 graduate of DuBois Area High School.