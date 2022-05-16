Customers must use the Curwensville Office starting Monday May 16

GRAMPIAN – Effective Monday, May 16, the Grampian Post Office, located at 273 Main St., Grampian, will be closed until further notice after a truck crashed into the building Saturday morning.

Current Post Office box customers in Grampian can retrieve their mail at the: Curwensville Post Office, located at 525 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

The Curwensville office’s hour of operation are as follows: Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., as well as 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Individuals should be prepared to show photo identification when they claim their mail. There are 154 rented post office boxes in Grampian impacted by the repairs.

A timeframe for a return of postal operations to the Grampian office location has yet to be determined, according to USPS press release.

