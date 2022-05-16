Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Nichols Street where two men were reportedly trespassing. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate anyone inside the residence.
- Police assisted a motorist along South Second Street whose vehicle had become disabled after running out of gas.
- Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
- Police served a warrant on a male after he was located at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
- Police responded to Tyler Avenue where people were reportedly knocking on doors and fleeing the area.
- Police responded to Spruce Street where a male was reportedly banging on walls and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, police located the male who was intoxicated. He was advised of the complaint and agreed to keep the noise down.
- Police were unable to locate a female along Turnpike Avenue who was reportedly running in and out of traffic.
- Police were requested to assist EMS with a combative patient who was arriving at Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.
- Police were called to Lower Witmer Park for a group of juveniles who were reportedly fighting. Officers arrived and discovered that they were boxing with the proper equipment. No injuries were observed.
- Police responded to a South Fifth Street address for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, police found it was a verbal dispute and the couple agreed to separate.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a local nursing home and rehabilitation center May 16, where a male was reportedly trying to break into numerous vehicles. Upon arrival on-scene, officers located the male, identified as 37-year-old Gabriel McCarthy of Lancaster. He was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. McCarthy was housed in county jail on $10,000 bail pending court.
Curwensville Borough
- Police received a report of harassment by communication. During the incident, a juvenile was allegedly receiving threatening text messages from another juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police were called to “The Stuff Store” for a reported retail theft in progress. Upon arrival on-scene, the suspect was apprehended, and charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout on Susquehanna Avenue.
- Police reported a brown wallet was found on Windy Hill Road. It contained a female’s identification cards and other miscellaneous items, and can be retrieved by its rightful owner at the police station.
- Police responded to a Walnut Street residence for a welfare check. Upon arrival on-scene, police made contact with the female.
- Police were called to state Route 879 in the area of Arnoldtown Road, where a vehicle was reportedly stopped during an active domestic. Upon arrival, police found a male and female engaged in an argument; both were separated by police.
- Police were dispatched to the Bloomington Avenue area for a reported reckless driver. Officers conducted a traffic stop along the Curwensville-Tyrone Highway. It was found that the driver had been distracted by a communication device while operating the vehicle.